Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023?

The clock is ticking down fast for the opening match of IPL 2023, which will see some franchises go in with new captains.

The Delhi Capitals is one team who will be forced to appoint a new captain for this year’s IPL. The Delhi franchise, which is yet to lay their hands on the glitzy IPL trophy, will miss the services of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of action for nearly a year because of multiple injuries following a major car accident.

As per reports, it will not be another Indian who takes over the reigns from Pant. According to reports, Delhi has picked Australian opener David Warner as skipper for IPL 2023.

“David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals told Cricbuzz.

While all-rounder Axar has proved to be a crucial figure, Warner was picked ahead of the Indian due to his experience as a captain. The Australian had led Sunrisers to the IPL title in 2016.

Warner joined Delhi ahead of IPL 2022.

IPL 2023 will get underway on March 31 with champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign on April 1, when they take on Lucknow Super Giants.