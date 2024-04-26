back to top
Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in crucial IPL 2024 clash in New Delhi

The much-awaited match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is set to take place this weekend in the capital. As the two top teams clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, fans can expect an exciting contest between some of the biggest stars of T20 .

Currently placed sixth in the points table, Delhi will look to climb up the ladder with a win against Mumbai. Under the inspirational leadership of Rishabh Pant, the team has shown glimpses of their strength but consistency has been missing. A victory in this do-or-die match could boost their playoff chances.

Mumbai finds itself in an unfamiliar position at eighth place after a slow start. However, with a squad full of proven match-winners, all is not lost for the five-time champions. Skipper Hardik Pandya would be hoping for an inspired performance from his teammates to kickstart their campaign.

Fans can catch all the live action unravel on their television screens as the match broadcast will be available on the Star network. The digital streaming will also be accessible for free on Jio Cinema.

With two of the most decorated sides clashing and a place in the top four at stake, Saturday's clash promises to be a riveting contest. Delhi will hope to utilize their home advantage, while Mumbai will look to unleash their firepower to register their first win against a tough Delhi challenge.

