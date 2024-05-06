back to top
Search
Latest NewsRemove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: Election Commission Tells Political Parties
Latest NewsLead NewsLok Sabha Elections

Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: Election Commission Tells Political Parties

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 6: The Election Commission on Monday directed political parties to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of such content being brought to their notice.
In the directives for responsible and ethical use of social media, the commission also asked the parties not to impersonate another person or post content that is derogatory towards women or publish or circulate deepfake .
“Whenever such deepfake audios/videos come to the notice of political parties, they shall immediately take down the post but maximum within a period of three hours and also identify and warn the responsible person within the party,” the poll body said.
Recently, deepfake videos featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh posted on certain social media handles were taken down and criminal complaints filed.
The commission also warned the parties against the misuse of artificial intelligence-based tools to create deepfakes that distort information or propagate misinformation and emphasised the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
“Taking cognisance of certain violations of MCC (model code of conduct) and the extant legal provisions by political parties/their representatives while using social media for election campaigning, the commission today has issued directions to political parties for responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning to ensure level playing field among all stakeholders,” an Election Commission statement said.
In view of the existing legal provisions, among other directions, the parties have been specifically directed to refrain from publishing and circulating deepfake audios/videos, disseminating any misinformation or information that is patently false, untrue or misleading in nature, to refrain from posting derogatory content towards women, abstain from using children in campaigns, avoid depicting violence or harm to animals, the statement said.
The commission said the parties have been directed to report unlawful information and fake user accounts to the respective platforms and escalate persistent issues to the Grievance Appellate Committee under Rule 3A of the Information (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. (Agencies)

Previous article
If NC Candidates Win, They Will Be Committed To Fighting BJP’s Hate-Mongering Politics: Omar
Next article
Maxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To Be Booked Under Law: Div Com Kashmir
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Maxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To Be Booked Under Law: Div Com Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 6: Taking serious note of complaints by...

If NC Candidates Win, They Will Be Committed To Fighting BJP’s Hate-Mongering Politics: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 6: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on...

No Breakthrough In Terror Attack On IAF Convoy, Search Ops Intensified In J&K’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 6: A breakthrough eluded the security forces...

J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Conference On 21st Century And Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Northlines Northlines -
Varanasi (UP), May 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Understanding Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, and Treatment

Understanding Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, and Treatment

Maxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To...

If NC Candidates Win, They Will Be Committed To Fighting BJP’s...