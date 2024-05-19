Viral Videos Capture Stunning Blue Meteor Lighting Up Night Skies Over Spain and Portugal

Social media has been flooded with videos of an extraordinary sight seen in the night skies over Spain and Portugal – a giant glowing blue object that lit up the horizon. Filmed by several eyewitnesses, the footage shows an intensely bright light streaking across the darkness, drawing awe from those lucky enough to witness its passage.

One video, captured by user Collin Rugg and shared online, has generated significant interest. It depicts a brilliant blue flash moving swiftly for what appears to be hundreds of kilometers. While the object's nature is still being investigated, early analysis suggests it was a meteor – a space rock burning up as it enters the atmosphere. Rugg noted some reports placing its potential point of impact near the towns of Castro Daire or Pinheiro in Portugal.

Other videos from different vantage points have also emerged, corroborating the event's occurrence. Comments on the clips reflect the sheer magnificence experienced by those viewing the meteor firsthand. One termed it a “once in a lifetime sight,” while others called it “mesmerizing” or “the craziest meteor footage ever.” The sheer size and luminous blue coloration of the object clearly left countless spectators in awe of the natural show taking place above.

While official confirmation of a meteor strike is pending, the footage alone indicates this was no typical sighting. For those treatise to views of the spectacle from Spain and Portugal, it will likely remain a breathtaking memory for years to come. As more details emerge on this stunning blue light, it continues captivating internet users globally.