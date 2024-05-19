Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana Through Meaningful Jewelry Choices in Nigeria

Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana During Africa Visit

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her recent trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry. According to royal experts, the Duchess of Sussex chose meaningful jewelry pieces that held special connections to Diana for her outings.

James Harris, a jewelry specialist, noted that Meghan wore Princess Diana's delicate diamond cross pendant necklace for an event. Diana was last known to have worn the piece from her private collection. Meghan paired the sentimental heirloom with a elegant strapless dress and updo hairstyle to spotlight the necklace.

She also wore a gold collar necklace that was remarkably similar to one Princess Diana had worn during her1990 visit to Nigeria with Prince Charles. The dainty jewelry paid homage to Diana's trip over thirty years ago.

In addition, Meghan was spotted wearing her classic engagement ring from Harry along with her wedding and eternity bands. She pulled together various bright looks incorporating gold medallion earrings and red beaded earrings paired with floral patterns.

According to experts, Meghan's choice in jewelry pieces beautifully expressed her affection for her late mother-in-law while representing the vibrance of her time in Nigeria.