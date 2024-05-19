back to top
Female student shot dead in campus shooting at Georgia's Kennesaw State University
International

Female student shot dead in campus shooting at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University

By: Northlines

Date:

On Saturday afternoon, Kennesaw State University's idyllic suburban campus was rocked by a senseless act of violence. According to officials, an unidentified female student lost her life in a shooting that took place around 4pm near the university's South Campus Housing area.

Details remain scarce, but it's believed an armed individual entered the campus grounds and opened fire, fatally wounding the young woman. University police quickly responded and were able to detain a suspect, though no further information about the perpetrator's identity or motives have been disclosed at this time.

Students and faculty alike are in a state of shock over this tragic event. Kennesaw prides itself on providing a safe learning for its over 36,000 students, making an incident of gun violence on school property even more disturbing. University leaders have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends during this difficult time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist campus police in thoroughly investigating the shooting. They will work to establish exactly what transpired and determine if any charges are warranted. In the meantime, the Kennesaw community has been left reeling from this loss of life that can never be replaced. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act as they struggle to process such an unthinkable .

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

