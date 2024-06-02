back to top
Search
HomeHealth
Health

What Parents Must Know About Pancreatitis in Children

Northlines
by Northlines

Imagine your child experiencing abdominal pain so severe they had to be hospitalized. For some parents, this terrifying scenario involves dealing with their child's pancreatitis. While pancreatitis is more commonly seen in adults, it can affect children too.

Pancreatitis refers to inflammation of the pancreas, a gland located behind the stomach that helps in digestion and regulates blood sugar. In children, it's known as pediatric pancreatitis. The exact cause may not always be clear, but gallstones, certain medications, infections, trauma, metabolic and genetic disorders are some potential triggers.

Symptoms in children can include acute abdominal pain, vomiting, fever and tenderness in the upper abdomen. The pain may radiate to the back. In severe cases, symptoms like rapid breathing, decreased urination and lethargy can occur. Blood tests can reveal higher levels of pancreatic enzymes which indicate inflammation. Imaging tests like ultrasound and CT scan help determine the severity.

Treatment depends on the severity but initially focuses on relieving pain, managing fluid levels and adding nutrients through an IV line. In severe cases where organs are affected, care in the intensive care unit may be needed. Once stable, a soft, low-fat diet is given to allow the pancreas to rest. Medications are used for associated issues like infection. In majority, an underlying cause is not found and the condition resolves on its own. But some children may face lifelong pancreatic insufficiency needing enzyme supplements.

Parents play a crucial role in managing their child's recovery and preventing future attacks. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding triggers and promptly seeking care for any abdominal symptoms can help reduce risk. With appropriate care and lifestyle modifications, the long-term outlook is usually good.

Previous article
Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person overtaking Mukesh Ambani
Next article
How rising temperatures impact cardiovascular patients and increase mortality
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the...

DRDO

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit,...

James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence