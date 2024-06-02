How rising temperatures impact cardiovascular patients and increase mortality

As sweltering summer heat continues to engulf many parts of the country, doctors are warning of heightened risks for cardiovascular patients. According to leading cardiologist Dr. Sumeet Bagai, warm weather can negatively impact individuals with heart conditions and increase mortality rates.

Speaking to this reporter, Dr. Bagai explained that high temperatures cause the body to work harder to maintain a constant core temperature. This leads to increased heart rate and constriction of blood vessels. For those with preexisting heart diseases, the added strain can prove life-threatening in some cases. Hospital admission and mortality data from previous years shows a marked rise during summer months compared to winter.

The expert advised people with coronary artery disease, heart failure, valve issues or irregular heartbeats to take extra caution when temperatures soar. Staying indoors in air-conditioning as much as possible and remaining hydrated can help reduce stress on the body. Other tips include wearing light, loose clothing, applying sunscreen before going out, and avoiding strenuous physical activity especially in direct sunlight.

While the hot weather cannot be controlled, being aware of warning signs is crucial. Symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness or fainting should not be ignored. Dr. Bagai urges individuals with cardiac illnesses and their families to know their limitations. Seeking medical assistance promptly if symptoms surface can save lives by preventing complications or speeding up treatment.

With climate change leading to rising mercury levels year after year, cardiologists say their patients now face new challenges. Rigorous care management plans tailored to conditions and locations could help curb heightened health risks. As always, prevention through a healthy lifestyle, medical supervision and timely action in case of emergencies will go a long way in safeguarding heart health even in sweltering summers.