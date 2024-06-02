Facebook Records Highest Daily Young Adult Users in 3 Years on Heels of Targeted Product Initiatives

Facebook's parent company Meta announced that the platform is seeing record engagement from young adult users aged 18-29 in both the United States and Canada. According to Meta's first disclosure of demographic statistics, over 40 million individuals in this age group from these regions are checking Facebook on a daily basis – the highest count in three years.

This marks a potential turnaround for the social giant, which had seen waning popularity among younger demographics in recent times as new networks like TikTok rose to prominence. Recapturing the attention of Gen Z and Millennial users has been a focus for Facebook as it looks to cement its status amidst changing online habits.

Meta indicated steady growth over the past five quarters when it comes to daily active young adult users on Facebook. Company officials attributed this to targeted efforts to showcase how the platform can fulfill different needs across various life stages, from furnishing first homes using Marketplace to finding communities and connections through Groups.

While these sections don't contain ads, Meta said they are spurring wider engagement that eventually directs users to the News Feed and short video Reels where advertising opportunities exist. The increasing use of optional features meant to address practical requirements appears to be drawing young people back to the flagship social network regularly according to internal metrics.