back to top
Search
TechnologyFacebook Records Highest Daily Young Adult Users in 3 Years on Heels...
Technology

Facebook Records Highest Daily Young Adult Users in 3 Years on Heels of Targeted Product Initiatives

By: Northlines

Date:

Facebook's parent company Meta announced that the platform is seeing record engagement from young adult users aged 18-29 in both the United States and Canada. According to Meta's first disclosure of demographic statistics, over 40 million individuals in this age group from these regions are checking Facebook on a daily basis – the highest count in three years.

This marks a potential turnaround for the social giant, which had seen waning popularity among younger demographics in recent times as new networks like TikTok rose to prominence. Recapturing the attention of Gen Z and Millennial users has been a focus for Facebook as it looks to cement its status amidst changing online habits.

Meta indicated steady growth over the past five quarters when it comes to daily active young adult users on Facebook. Company officials attributed this to targeted efforts to showcase how the platform can fulfill different needs across various life stages, from furnishing first homes using Marketplace to finding communities and connections through Groups.

While these sections don't contain ads, Meta said they are spurring wider engagement that eventually directs users to the News Feed and short video Reels where advertising opportunities exist. The increasing use of optional features meant to address practical requirements appears to be drawing young people back to the flagship social network regularly according to internal metrics.

Previous article
How rising temperatures impact cardiovascular patients and increase mortality
Next article
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs SA T20 World Cup match
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Samsung hints at affordable Galaxy Watch FE launch with mysterious new support page

Northlines Northlines -
Samsung hints at affordable Galaxy Watch FE with new...

Computex 2024 to showcase heated competition between ARM and x86 laptops

Northlines Northlines -
The annual Computex tech conference is set to showcase...

How Social Networks are Transforming Sports Fandom in India

Northlines Northlines -
"How Social Media Giants are Enhancing Sports Viewing in...

Wikipedia Safeguards Election Info with AI and Human Editors

Northlines Northlines -
Misinformation Monitor: How Wikipedia Keeps Voters Informed this Election...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the...

DRDO

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit,...

James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence