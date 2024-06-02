Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs SA T20 World Cup match

Hasaranga's Sri Lanka take on Markram's South Africa in opening clash

The stage is set for an exciting T20 battle as Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the inaugural match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams would be eager to start their campaign on a high note when they face off at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Monday evening.

Sri Lanka will bank on the leadership of Hasaranga and a fighting spirit shown by the likes of Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis. Meanwhile, South Africa have a formidable lineup including Quinton de Kock, Rilee Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada who will look to make early inroads. The pitch is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers making it a closely contested contest between two evenly matched sides.

Fans can catch all the live action unfold on Star Sports Network which holds the broadcast rights for the tournament. In addition, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The action is slated to kick off at 8PM local time under lights.