Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs SA T20 World Cup match

By: Northlines

Date:

Hasaranga's Sri Lanka take on Markram's South Africa in opening clash

The stage is set for an exciting T20 battle as Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the inaugural match of the ICC 2024. Both teams would be eager to start their campaign on a high note when they face off at the Nassau County Ground in New York on Monday evening.

Sri Lanka will bank on the leadership of Hasaranga and a fighting spirit shown by the likes of Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis. Meanwhile, South Africa have a formidable lineup including Quinton de Kock, Rilee Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada who will look to make early inroads. The pitch is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers making it a closely contested contest between two evenly matched sides.

Fans can catch all the live action unfold on Star Network which holds the broadcast rights for the tournament. In addition, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The action is slated to kick off at 8PM local time under lights.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

