InternationalJames Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence
International

James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Brother Shares Rare Family Snapshots

Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton has given fans a glimpse into family life at his countryside home in Berkshire. The entrepreneur took to Instagram to share several never-before-seen showing him enjoying quality time with his loved ones at the English estate.

The pictures offer a rare look behind closed doors of the low-key lifestyle led by the Middletons away from the royal limelight. James is seen smiling broadly as he walks his dogs in the spacious gardens. Another image shows him preparing a meal in the country-style kitchen alongside his parents Carole and Michael.

A heartwarming snapshot captures James laughing while engaged in an activity with his nieces and nephews, the children of Kate and her siblings Pippa and James. Though their faces are not visible, it is evident from the body language that fun family bonding is a top priority for the businessman even when the cameras are not rolling.

The social media posts give fans a peek into James' idyllic rural setup, which serves as the perfect escape from the fast-paced city. Surrounded by greenery, the estate seems like an ideal countryside escape where cherished loved ones can freely spend quality time together away from prying eyes.

