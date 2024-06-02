back to top
Search
JobsDRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit, Salary,...
Jobs

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit, Salary, and Application Process

By: Northlines

Date:

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024: The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), a unit of the Research & Development Organization (DRDO), is committed to scrutinize, actualize and recognize human potential to develop quality manpower required for DRDO. This Centre has invited applications in the prescribed format for an award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Important Dates:
Application Start Date: 13-05-2024
Last Date: 04-06-2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
– Qualification: Graduate Degree in Professional course (B.E/B.Tech.) in mentioned subject/ discipline in first division with NET/GATE qualified. Or Post Graduate degree in a professional course (M.E/M.Tech) in the mentioned subject/discipline in the first division both at the Graduate and Post Graduate level.
 Age Limit: Not exceeding 28 years as of the closing date of the Advertisement. The upper age limit shall be relaxable for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribes, and OBC as per Govt. of orders.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024: Check Qualification

Place of Posting: Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil lines, Delhi- 110054.

Salary for JRF: Rs. 37,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

How to Apply:
Duly filled application form in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of Mark-sheets, provisional/final degree, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable) and valid GATE/NET score card (if applicable) as on crucial date of eligibility should be scanned in a single PDF file and e-mailed to jrf.ceptam@gov.in.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification & Application Form: DOWNLOAD PDF
Website: DRDO-RAC

Selection process:
Screening of the application will be carried out by a duly constituted Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview, which will be held at CEPTAM, Delhi or as decided by the Director, CEPTAM.

Previous article
James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence
Next article
Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the Startup’s Future in Space
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indian Air Force Opens AFCAT 02/2024 Recruitment Drive: Apply Now for 304 Vacancies at afcat.cdac.in

Northlines Northlines -
IAF AFCAT 02/2024 Registration: The Indian Air Force has invited...

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu Announces Recruitment Drive for Various Posts: Apply Now to Join AIIMS’ Latest Recruitment Initiative

Northlines Northlines -
AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2024: All India Institute of Medical...

Digital India Corporation Seeks Talents in Jammu and Kashmir: Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities with DIC

Northlines Northlines -
Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 in J&K: Digital India Corporation/...

Kashmir University Announces Recruitment in Biochemistry Department, Apply Now for Exciting Career Opportunities

Northlines Northlines -
Kashmir University Recruitment 2024 in Department of Biochemistry: The...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the...

James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to...