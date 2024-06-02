DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit, Salary, and Application Process

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024: The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), a unit of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), is committed to scrutinize, actualize and recognize human potential to develop quality manpower required for DRDO. This Centre has invited applications in the prescribed format for an award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: 13-05-2024

Last Date: 04-06-2024

Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

– Qualification: Graduate Degree in Professional course (B.E/B.Tech.) in mentioned subject/ discipline in first division with NET/GATE qualified. Or Post Graduate degree in a professional course (M.E/M.Tech) in the mentioned subject/discipline in the first division both at the Graduate and Post Graduate level.

– Age Limit: Not exceeding 28 years as of the closing date of the Advertisement. The upper age limit shall be relaxable for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribes, and OBC as per Govt. of India orders.

Place of Posting: Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil lines, Delhi- 110054.

Salary for JRF: Rs. 37,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

How to Apply:

Duly filled application form in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of Mark-sheets, provisional/final degree, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable) and valid GATE/NET score card (if applicable) as on crucial date of eligibility should be scanned in a single PDF file and e-mailed to jrf.ceptam@gov.in.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification & Application Form: DOWNLOAD PDF

Website: DRDO-RAC

Selection process:

Screening of the application will be carried out by a duly constituted Committee and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview, which will be held at CEPTAM, Delhi or as decided by the Director, CEPTAM.