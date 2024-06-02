back to top
Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the Startup’s Future in Space

By: Northlines

On May 30th, Indian space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully launched its first rocket ‘Agnibaan' from Sriharikota, marking a significant milestone for the commercial space industry in the country.

Agnibaan is a sub-orbital demonstrator rocket developed by Agnikul to validate key technologies for launching small satellites into orbit. The launch establishes Agnikul as the first private player in to design, build and fly its own rocket.

In an interview with this correspondent, Agnikul CEO Srinath Ravichandran spoke of how the launch proves the capabilities developed by the startup over the years and validates their semi-cryogenic engine technology and fully functional private launch site ‘Dhanush'. The successful test flight now enables Agnikul to refine its systems for precise orbital missions.

Ravichandran stated that Agnikul is currently in advanced talks with over a dozen satellite companies and expects to commence revenue generating launches by early next fiscal. The startup's upcoming orbital rocket will be capable of flexibly carrying payloads between 30-300kg and is eyeing the growing global smallsat market estimated to touch $1 trillion by 2030.

The CEO praised the government's supportive policies like IN-SPACe for providing clarity and confidence to industry players. With dedicated low-cost launch services, Agnikul aims to become a leader in this sector.

This pathbreaking launch undoubtedly marks the dawn of new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs and establishes the country's capabilities in cutting-edge space technologies. It will aid the self-reliance envisioned under the space sector reforms as the industry embraces commercialization and privatization.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

