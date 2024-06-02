Kashmiri Pandits to embark on sacred Kheer Bhawani pilgrimage from Jammu on June 12th

As the highly anticipated annual Kheer Bhawani festival draws near, hundreds of Pandit pilgrims will depart Jammu on June 12th for their revered trek to the shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Faithful followers of the goddess will board fleet of buses provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation, setting off at 6am sharp from Jammu for the spiritually uplifting journey.

According to officials organizing the pilgrimage, all necessary arrangements including transportation, accommodations, meals and additional requirements are being addressed to ensure devotees' safe and comfortable transit. Upon arrival in Kashmir, pilgrims will travel directly to Tulmula where the Kheer Bhawani temple is located to offer prayers and seek blessings from the divine Mata. For many, this sacred pilgrimage is an annual tradition upholding close cultural and religious ties to their Kashmiri homeland.

After paying respects at Kheer Bhawani, some devotees will also visit other significant sites across the region. As one of Kashmir's most revered Hindu festivals approaches, the upcoming yatra signifies the continued celebration of faith and tradition amongst Kashmiri Pandits, even in their absence from the valley. With careful coordination by administrations in both Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of devoted pilgrims will embark on the journey uniting both spirit and community.