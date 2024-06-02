back to top
Search
JammuForest Fire Breaks Out At Gangera Hill in Udhampur
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Forest Fire Breaks Out At Gangera Hill in Udhampur

By: Northlines

Date:

UDHAMPUR, June 2: A forest fire erupted in Gangera Hill in Udhampur district of and  on Sunday, said officials.
Upon receiving the information, forest department personnel swung into action to contain the fire.

“The fire erupted in the morning. Upon receiving the information we reached the spot and started dousing the fire. It is still going on,” Bharam Dutt Sharma, block forest officer in Udhampur said.
According to the preliminary estimate of the forest officials, the fire has caused immense damage, razing down vast swathes of forest and causing an estimated loss of crores of rupees in timber and other natural resources.
Another major forest fire has been raging in Daya Dhar of Ghordi Block, of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District for the past three days.
The fire has intensified over this period, and despite continuous firefighting efforts, it remains uncontained. The Daya Dhar forest area is home to a significant population of peacocks, and the fire has undoubtedly caused harm to these magnificent birds. The loss of vegetation has not only impacted the peacocks but also other wildlife and the overall ecosystem.
The forest fires in Udhampur district pose a significant threat to the , wildlife, and local communities. The destruction of vegetation and the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere have far-reaching consequences. The loss of wildlife and the disruption of ecosystems are also major concerns.
Arti Sharma, BDC Ghordi, has appealed to the administration to deploy Indian Air Force helicopters to combat the Daya Dhar fire. She emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the presence of a large number of peacocks and other wildlife in the area. The ongoing fire has caused immense damage to these creatures, and Sharma stressed the need for immediate action.

Previous article
Kashmiri Pandits to embark on sacred Kheer Bhawani pilgrimage from Jammu on June 12th
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kashmiri Pandits to embark on sacred Kheer Bhawani pilgrimage from Jammu on June 12th

Northlines Northlines -
As the highly anticipated annual Kheer Bhawani festival draws...

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person overtaking Mukesh Ambani

Northlines Northlines -
The fortunes of India's mega billionaires continue to see...

Norway Chess | Praggnanandhaa Stuns Caruana, Enters Top 10 World Ranking

Northlines Northlines -
Stavanger (Norway), Jun 2 : Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa...

K Mehboob Ali Khan Appointed As CIT, PrCCIT, NWR, Chandigarh Region

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 2: K Mehboob Ali Khan has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kashmiri Pandits to embark on sacred Kheer Bhawani pilgrimage from Jammu...

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the...

DRDO

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit,...