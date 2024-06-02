Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person overtaking Mukesh Ambani

The fortunes of India's mega billionaires continue to see stunning growth. In a major milestone, Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person of Asian descent, as per the latest real-time data from Bloomberg.

Adani, the founder, chairman and largest shareholder of the Adani Group, now has an estimated net worth of $125.5 billion. This places him above Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, whose wealth is valued at $123.7 billion currently. Both these Indian tycoons have seen exponential gains in their wealth over the past couple of years on the back of sustained growth in their businesses.

What's notable is that Adani has ascended to the numero uno position within just a couple of years of first entering the exclusive club of Asian billionaires. His relentless diversification and expansion efforts across sectors like ports, energy, mining and infrastructure appear to be yielding rich dividends. Meanwhile, Ambani has held the top spot for several years running through his leadership in refining, telecom and retail industries.

The Adani Group has seen a meteoric rise on stock exchanges of late. Its value has grown manifold since the beginning of 2020, outpacing broader market indexes. Strengthening global commodity prices and the group's increasing focus on green energies are fueling further optimism among investors.

Overall, the spectacular growth trajectories of both Adani and Ambani underscore India's emergence as a bright spot generating high-net-worth individuals at an unmatched pace worldwide. Their inspiring journeys also represent the vast scope for wealth creation in the country's high-potential economy.