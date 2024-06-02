back to top
Search
BusinessGautam Adani becomes Asia's richest person overtaking Mukesh Ambani
BusinessFinanceIndia

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person overtaking Mukesh Ambani

By: Northlines

Date:

The fortunes of 's mega billionaires continue to see stunning growth. In a major milestone, Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person of Asian descent, as per the latest real-time data from Bloomberg.

Adani, the founder, chairman and largest shareholder of the Adani Group, now has an estimated net worth of $125.5 billion. This places him above Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, whose wealth is valued at $123.7 billion currently. Both these Indian tycoons have seen exponential gains in their wealth over the past couple of years on the back of sustained growth in their businesses.

What's notable is that Adani has ascended to the numero uno position within just a couple of years of first entering the exclusive club of Asian billionaires. His relentless diversification and expansion efforts across sectors like ports, energy, mining and infrastructure appear to be yielding rich dividends. Meanwhile, Ambani has held the top spot for several years running through his leadership in refining, telecom and retail industries.

The Adani Group has seen a meteoric rise on stock exchanges of late. Its value has grown manifold since the beginning of 2020, outpacing broader market indexes. Strengthening global commodity prices and the group's increasing focus on green energies are fueling further optimism among investors.

Overall, the spectacular growth trajectories of both Adani and Ambani underscore India's emergence as a bright spot generating high-net-worth individuals at an unmatched pace worldwide. Their inspiring journeys also represent the vast scope for wealth creation in the country's high-potential .

Previous article
Pro-Khalistani group in Canada calls for lockdown of Indian missions on 1984 Operation Bluestar anniversary
Next article
What Parents Must Know About Pancreatitis in Children
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the Startup’s Future in Space

Northlines Northlines -
On May 30th, Indian space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully...

Air India Flight to Vancouver Departs After Over 21 Hour Delay Due to Reported Technical Problems

Northlines Northlines -
Air India Flight Experiences Major Delay Before Finally Departing...

Singapore tops FDI chart for India in 2023-24 despite decline; Mauritius second biggest investor

Northlines Northlines -
India continues to attract high Foreign Direct Investment from...

Norway Chess | Praggnanandhaa Stuns Caruana, Enters Top 10 World Ranking

Northlines Northlines -
Stavanger (Norway), Jun 2 : Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Agnikul’s Agnibaan Takes Off: CEO Reflects on Challenges, Learnings, and the...

DRDO

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2024 Kicks Off: Explore Vacancies, Qualifications, Age Limit,...

James Middleton Shares Intimate Family Photos From Berkshire Residence