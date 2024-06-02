Pro-Khalistani group in Canada calls for lockdown of Indian missions on 1984 Operation Bluestar anniversary

On the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, a pro-Khalistani organization based in Canada has called for the lockdown of various Indian diplomatic missions across the country, including the High Commission of India in Ottawa.

The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a banned organization in India, has urged supporters to protest outside Indian missions on June 6, the day that marks the anniversary of Indian Army's 1984 operation to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Dubbed ‘Operation Blue Star', the controversial military action had led to losses including of innocent lives.

In a statement, the SFJ claimed the operation was carried out to “assault” the Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism, and called for shutting down all Indian diplomatic missions across Canada on June 6.

It asked sympathizers to gather outside the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, and other missions to show solidarity with the victims of 1984 and demand justice and compensation. The organization warned that if their demands for an independent Sikh state called ‘Khalistan' are not met, they would continue to organize such campaigns and lockdowns every year.

While stressing that peacefully raising issues is every citizen's democratic right, authorities and police in Canada have urged respecting diplomatic missions and avoiding any illegal or disruptive actions. They said appropriate measures will be taken to ensure security of Indian representations on that day if the situation demands.

The events of 1984 continue to remain an emotive issue for many in the Sikh community even after decades. While some seek justice and compensation, others feel the matter should now be left behind in the interests of greater reconciliation and national unity in India.