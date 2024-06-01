Tentative Gaza ceasefire holds as Israel outlines phased plan to reduce tensions

Gaza conflict move towards de-escalation as tentative truce holds

After over a week of intense violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, a fragile ceasefire has been put in place through Egyptian-brokered efforts. Both sides have expressed willingness to negotiate a long-term truce under certain conditions. Israeli officials have outlined a phased “roadmap” to reduce tensions and eventually fully lift the 14-year blockade of Gaza.

The fighting witnessed some of the worst bloodshed in years, leaving hundreds dead including many women and children. Beyond the tragic loss of lives, the intense bombardment caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and property. Citizens on both sides continue to live in constant fear of the conflict reigniting at any moment.

With international pressure mounting, leaders saw value in pausing further hostilities and exploring a diplomatic solution. As part of the initial understandings, Israel will hold fire as long as militants in Gaza also refrain from rocket attacks or other provocative acts. Both sides have allowed fuel and aid to enter Gaza for urgent relief efforts. A fragile calm now prevails over the volatile region, though peace remains precarious.

Going forward, Israel has proposed addressing key demands through reciprocal steps in a phased manner. The immediate priority is ensuring another flare-up can be prevented through intensified Egyptian mediation at the border crossing points. Construction materials and expanded fishing zones would follow if calm endures. More substantive easing of restrictions could then be explored, along with discussions on prisoners and payments to militants' families. Naturally, any significant lift of the blockade would depend on Hamas and other factions upholding their end of any deal by refraining from armed activities.

With opposing sides having both irreconcilable differences and shared economic interests, a step-by-step approach gives more chances of building confidence. Broader peace talks mediated regionally seem the most practical way forward, though past attempts provide little optimism such deeply entrenched issues can find resolution quickly. However, even incremental progress toward normalization would offer hope after so many years of sustained enmity and intermittent warfare taking a heavy toll.