How Improving Sleep Quality May Reduce Feelings of Loneliness

“Quality Snooze Time Linked to Less Loneliness”

A good night's rest may do more than leave you feeling refreshed – new research suggests it could also help ward off loneliness. According to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, individuals who reported better sleep quality and shorter time to fall asleep also tended to experience lower levels of loneliness.

Researchers analyzed data from the United Kingdom Household Longitudinal Study, which included surveys from over 10,000 participants ages 16 and older. Participants provided information about their sleep habits, health, social support systems, and feelings of loneliness. The findings revealed that those facing difficulties falling or staying asleep were more likely to often feel lonely compared to respondents enjoying undisturbed slumber.

While the cross-sectional study does not prove cause and effect, it highlights an intriguing association between sleep and mental well-being. The authors note poor sleep is tied to increased stress hormone levels and cognitive impairments that can negatively impact social interactions and alleviate loneliness. Adequate shut-eye may give people more energy to maintain relationships and engage in community activities.

With loneliness on the rise due to aging populations and lifestyle shifts, these results underscore the importance of prioritizing quality sleep. Simple steps like establishing a relaxing bedtime routine, limiting screen time before bed, and addressing underlying sleep issues can potentially help people feel less isolated. More research is still needed, but it seems a good night's sleep could be a lonely heart's new best friend.