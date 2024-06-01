Mike Tyson Calls Out Anthony Joshua For Exhibition Fight After Jake Paul Postpones Matchup

Boxing Legend Calls Out Heavyweight Champ After Exhibition Cancelled

Mike Tyson, former undisputed heavyweight champion, has expressed interest in facing current titleholder Anthony Joshua in an exhibition bout. This comes after Tyson's highly anticipated return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul was postponed due to a “medical issue.”

At 55 years old, Tyson had been preparing to take on Paul in an 8-round matchup in September. However, the fight promotion announced this week that Paul was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed health problem. Speculation swirled regarding the true reason for the cancellation, though Paul's team asserted it was for medical causes outside of their control.

Looking for a new opponent, ‘Iron Mike' took to social media to propose a blockbuster showdown against WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champ Joshua. In a tweet, Tyson called on the British star to replace Paul, saying he would “love to make that fight happen” and thinks fans would be very interested. Joshua is a decade younger than Tyson at 32, but such a contest would undoubtedly draw massive attention from combat sports fans worldwide.

It remains unclear if Joshua would seriously entertain the idea of risking his titles and undefeated record against a retired legend past his prime. Still, the mere fact that Tyson himself has launched an online campaign proposing the fight highlights his genuine competitiveness despite being well into his 50s. ‘AJ' has not publicly responded at this time, but the possibility of witnessing these two heavyweight icons square off, even in an exhibition, would undoubtedly captivate the boxing community.