BusinessIndia's engineering talent powering global operations of top brands
Business

India’s engineering talent powering global operations of top brands

By: Northlines

As software continues to eat the , more companies are leveraging India's vast pool of engineering and technical talent to manage core functions globally. From data analysis to research and development, firms across varied sectors have established global innovation hubs in the country to fuel their next phase of growth.

For decades, India has exported IT services to the world. However, the scope of work has transformed dramatically over the years. Today, over 1500 global companies have set up global capability centers (GCCs) in India, employing over 1.6 million individuals. These centers are driving strategic priorities for their parent companies, from designing new products to managing global supply chains.

What attracted firms to India initially was access to a skilled yet comparatively low-cost talent pool. However, the value proposition has strengthened further with the emergence of specialized skillsets. Fields like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and blockchain now have a large reserve of local expertise. Additionally, lower real estate costs compared to other Asian markets and -friendly regulations have augmented India's appeal.

Across sectors, leading brands rely on their Indian operations for core functions. A clothing retailer analyzes sales data from its GCC to forecast demand. An e-commerce giant runs its global inventory from Bengaluru. Tech giants design new chips leveraging the country's engineering prowess. Financial firms manage payments, risk, and wealth management via capabilities centers. Even automakers test new vehicles on public roads with compliance teams located in India.

As GCC activity rises, tier-2 cities are also emerging as attractive destinations, thanks to policy support and affordable operating costs. By 2030, the market size of these centers is projected to balloon to $110 billion, with over 2500 centers employing millions. While talent crunch remains a challenge, firms are devising innovative hiring strategies to strengthen their India foothold and tap the nation's untapped potential.

Undoubtedly, India has made vast strides from its early outsourcing roots to emerge as a market shaping global operations. With government aims to double GCC numbers, the country is primed to strengthen its position as a leading global innovation platform.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

