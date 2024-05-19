back to top
Godrej addresses economic challenges through insightful poems at major summit
Business

Godrej addresses economic challenges through insightful poems at major summit

By: Northlines

Date:

As leaders from Inc gathered to brainstorm revival strategies at a major economic summit, it was poetry that sparked thoughtful discussion around India's pressing and manufacturing dilemmas. Godrej Group's Chairman Nadir Godrej creatively captured the audience with poems highlighting real unemployment levels and the need to boost labor-intensive exports.

In lyrical words, Godrej acknowledged India's restrictive labor laws have hindered industry and questioned if reforms could drive job-rich sectors like neighboring nations have achieved. He highlighted the lag in labor-intensive exports despite schemes like Production Linked Incentive and pondered how exactly their impact can be maximized. Another poem drew attention to India's modest 5% manufacturing growth, lower than desired, and called for actions to scale this engines of job creation.

Godrej's thoughtful verses stimulated insightful responses. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran commended the “excellent expression” and addressed unemployment noting signs of recovery. On manufacturing, he expressed opportunities in infrastructure, digitization and strengthened industry balance sheets potentially addressing employment challenges. Nageswaran also emphasized sustained high growth amid global risks and the need for youth to benefit from upcoming AI-led changes.

In closing, Godrej's final poem struck a note of optimism but cautioned ongoing elections could impact the economic outlook. He stressed the importance of long-term thinking, trust-building and cooperation between stakeholders for India's progress. The session saw nuanced issues dissected through Godrej's creative medium, keeping audiences engaged while furthering important discussons on Jobs and inclusive growth.

India’s Top Economist Seeks Review of Small-Ticket Futures Trading Impact on Household Wealth
Female student shot dead in campus shooting at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

