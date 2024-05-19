back to top
India’s Top Economist Seeks Review of Small-Ticket Futures Trading Impact on Household Wealth

By: Northlines

Date:

The country's top economic advisor recently highlighted the need to take a closer look at making futures and options (F&O) trading more accessible through smaller investments. In his address at a major summit, V. Anantha Nageswaran, 's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), pointed to potential risks if household savings are increasingly poured into these complex contracts without sufficient comprehension.

While praising India's large F&O trading volumes globally, Nageswaran noted this is not necessarily a sign of progress if many retail participants do not fully grasp the intricacies involved. Referencing the Asian financial crisis of the late 90s, he stressed the importance of balanced financial development alongside broader economic growth. The CEA specifically called out “breaking down” F&O into smaller investment sizes, or “sachetisation” as some call it, as an area that warrants reassessment.

According to Nageswaran, the degree of financial literacy required differs greatly between regular stock investing and trading futures or options. If most retail traders participate without understanding these risks, it could create issues not just for markets but also household budgets over the long run. He urged financial actors to facilitate capital expansion in domains where everyday savings are more likely to generate returns through genuine corporate progress.

The comments come after the Finance Minister recently flagged concerns around an “unchecked explosion” in online F&O trading among casual investors. Statistics show the bulk of individual participants regularly suffer losses, with one regulatory study finding nine in ten traders lost an average of Rs. 1.1 lakh last fiscal year alone. As households shift more allocation towards capital markets, safeguarding hard-earned retirement funds remains a priority to maintain prosperity.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

