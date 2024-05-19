Aishwarya Rai wraps Cannes duties, returns to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wraps Up Cannes Duties, Returns Home to Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has concluded her responsibilities at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival after proudly representing India on the global stage. The renowned actress touched down in Mumbai on Sunday along with her young daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya had attended the event for the second time this year, making two graceful appearances on the red carpet despite nursing an arm injury. Videos from prior to the gala showcase had shown Aaradhya assist her mother amid the busy schedules at the luxury hotel.

On returning to the domestic airport early Sunday, Aishwarya kept her look simple yet stylish in an all-black outfit paired with printed overcoat and minimal makeup. A sling on one arm drew attention to her recovering condition. Aaradhya stayed closed by her mother's side in casual attire as well.

At Cannes, Aishwarya had turned heads donning elegant couture by renowned Indian designers. She walked with confidence representing Loreal, the beauty brand she has supported for many years at film festivals. Other celebrities like Eva Longoria were also spotted interacting with the global icon on the red carpet.

Having first attended Cannes in 2002 for Devdas, Aishwarya has built a memorable legacy and style statement with her exquisite sartorial displays. All eyes remain on how she will charm audiences next at the prestigious European movie extravaganza.