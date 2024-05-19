back to top
Search
EntertainmentAishwarya Rai wraps Cannes duties, returns to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai wraps Cannes duties, returns to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya

By: Northlines

Date:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wraps Up Cannes Duties, Returns Home to Mumbai

superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has concluded her responsibilities at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival after proudly representing on the global stage. The renowned actress touched down in Mumbai on Sunday along with her young daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya had attended the event for the second time this year, making two graceful appearances on the red carpet despite nursing an arm injury. from prior to the gala showcase had shown Aaradhya assist her mother amid the busy schedules at the luxury hotel.

On returning to the domestic airport early Sunday, Aishwarya kept her look simple yet stylish in an all-black outfit paired with printed overcoat and minimal makeup. A sling on one arm drew attention to her recovering condition. Aaradhya stayed closed by her mother's side in casual attire as well.

At Cannes, Aishwarya had turned heads donning elegant couture by renowned Indian designers. She walked with confidence representing Loreal, the beauty brand she has supported for many years at film festivals. Other celebrities like Eva Longoria were also spotted interacting with the global icon on the red carpet.

Having first attended Cannes in 2002 for Devdas, Aishwarya has built a memorable legacy and style statement with her exquisite sartorial displays. All eyes remain on how she will charm audiences next at the prestigious European movie extravaganza.

Previous article
Kamal Haasan draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s journey of composure under pressure
Next article
India’s Top Economist Seeks Review of Small-Ticket Futures Trading Impact on Household Wealth
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kamal Haasan draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s journey of composure under pressure

Northlines Northlines -
Celebrated actor draws inspiration from cricketing legend's journey Veteran actor...

Alia Bhatt reminisces about her cute childhood nickname thanks to Mumbai photographers

Northlines Northlines -
Alia reminisces about her adorable childhood nickname thanks to...

Telugu TV Actor Chandrakanth Passes Away Days After Co-Star Pavithra Jayaram’s Demise

Northlines Northlines -
The Telugu television industry was shocked to learn about...

Lead Actress Opens Up About Working With Renowned Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Period Drama Heeramandi

Northlines Northlines -
The leading actress of the much anticipated Netflix series...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Search operation launched after suspicious movement near International Border in J-K’s...

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Terror Attack in Shopian And Pahalgam, Promises...

Experts discuss causes, symptoms and prevention of India’s growing head and...