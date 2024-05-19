Kamal Haasan draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s journey of composure under pressure

Celebrated actor draws inspiration from cricketing legend's journey

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan recently opened up about the inspiration he draws from former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey. In a conversation with a leading sports network, Haasan spoke at length about Dhoni's humble beginnings and rise to stardom through sheer hard work and ability to stay calm under immense pressure.

Haasan started by highlighting how Dhoni's background differs from many cricketers of the past who came from privileged upbringings. He went on to praise Dhoni's ability to handle pressure with poise and aplomb over a long and storied international career. Drawing parallels to filmmaking, the actor explained how maintaining composure even in challenging situations is key to leading from the front as a captain.

According to Haasan, what stands out about Dhoni is his ability to not let pressure get the better of him on the field. Despite high stakes, Dhoni ensured his calm demeanour had a positive influence on his teammates. Referring to this trait as “equipoise”, the legendary actor considers Dhoni the epitome of poised conduct when faced with adversity.

Haasan's heartfelt appreciation for Dhoni's journey underscores the motivation and life lessons that sports icons provide through perseverance and dignified leadership. Dhoni continues to inspire millions with his legacy as one of India's greatest cricket captains of all time.