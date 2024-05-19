Indian celebrities shine in style at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is underway and Indian celebrities have been dazzling on the red carpet with their exquisite style statements. This year several notable names from Bollywood made their presence felt at the iconic event, representing Indian fashion on the global stage.

Actress Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut in an eye-catching black and pink gown that paid homage to old Hollywood glamour. The ensemble featured delicate satin fabric and a dramatic fishtail skirt balanced by a whimsical large bow at the back. Earlier, she also turned heads in an elegant floor-length orange dress.

Singer King created history as the first ever Indian pop star to walk the red carpet at Cannes. He highlighted Indian craftsmanship in a striking blazer designed by renowned label Anamika Khanna. King expressed his desire to showcase Indian talent on this global platform.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attracted attention with her understated yet stylish look spotted at her hotel. Donning a blue jacket embellished with floral embroidery, she exuded poise and grace alongside daughter Aradhya.

Sobhita Dhulipala lit up the event in a show-stopping golden gown. The captivating creation from Indian label Itrh complimented her magnetic personality with its plunging silhouette and dazzling crystals. She described the ethereal ensemble as making her feel like a “gilded dragon”.

From avant-garde creations to minimal yet impactful styles, these stars illuminated Cannes 2024 runway with their versatile sartorial expressions celebrating both Indian design and universal trends.