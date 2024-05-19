Experts discuss causes, symptoms and prevention of India’s growing head and neck cancer epidemic

“Cancer of the Head and Neck on the Rise in India: Experts Shed Light on Risk Factors, Warning Signs and Prevention Methods”

With cancer cases rising sharply across our nation, doctors say one form of the disease that demands particular focus is head and neck cancer. According to specialists from Apollo Cancer Centres and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the incidence of this type of cancer has grown significantly in India in recent years.

There are two broad categories of head and neck cancer – squamous cell carcinoma, which accounts for around 90% of cases, and thyroid/salivary gland cancers. Squamous cell carcinoma can develop in various areas from the brain down to the collarbone.

A key contributing factor to the increase in head and neck cancers is widespread tobacco use among Indians. Around one-third of the population aged 15 and over consumes tobacco in forms like smoking and smokeless products like gutka. Experts stress any tobacco habit heightens cancer risk tremendously. The danger multiplies further for those combining tobacco with alcohol. Addressing these linked issues through education and quitting programs could help reduce rates.

Symptoms may include persistent mouth sores, bleeding in the mouth/throat, tooth problems, ear ache, difficulty swallowing and neck lumps. Anyone experiencing prolonged symptoms should see a doctor for evaluation. Those at heightened risk include tobacco and alcohol users. Early detection raises the chances of successful treatment.

Doctors recommend raising awareness of tobacco's ill effects. Stronger implementation of policies limiting it could help too. Informing youth is vital to prevent take-up of these risky habits. Screening programs may also support earlier diagnosis and management of head and neck cancers. By addressing risk factors and improving access to healthcare, it seems the rise in this prevalent cancer can be curbed.