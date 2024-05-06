back to top
Jammu KashmirTaxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To Be...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Taxi Cab Drivers Involved In Charging Exorbitant Rates From Tourists To Be Booked Under Law: Div Com Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 6: Taking serious note of complaints by tourists regarding menace of overcharging by Taxi & Maxi Cab drivers, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) , Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today admonished those vehicle owners involved in illegal and unethical practice of fleecing tourists by charging exorbitant rates.

While advising them to charge tourists as per the notified rates only, he stressed on adopting tourist friendly behaviour to promote which provides livelihood to lakhs of people.
Chairing a meeting in this regard, the Div Com directed authorities and police to de-register those vehicles whose drivers are found indulging in unethical practice and penalize them.
He said tourists are our guests, and service providers have a responsibility to foster hospitality.
He also directed concerned departments to take action against those who force tourists to switch vehicles while enroute to destinations causing inconvenience to them.
Div Com reiterated that all vehicles have been given access permission to Srinagar Airport so they can directly ferry tourists to tourist spots.
He directed the Tourism Department to publish notified rates on their website and install hoardings at all the prime locations.
The meeting was attended by DC Anantnag; DC Ganderbal; ADC, Baramulla; CEOs of Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam Development Authorities, RTO Kashmir, besides SSPs of all three districts, SSP Traffic Rural and Officers of Tourism Department.

Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours: Election Commission Tells Political Parties
Understanding Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia: Causes, Symptoms, Types, and Treatment
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

