BARC invites online applications for 30 vacancies in nuclear science and engineering

In a major announcement, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a recruitment notification for 30 vacancies across various disciplines. Candidates looking to join India's premier nuclear research facility now have an opportunity to apply online.

BARC, one of the top scientific institutions under the Department of Atomic Energy, is responsible for research related to nuclear energy and its applications. The organisation plays a pivotal role in development of nuclear reactors and assisting the nuclear power program of the country. It is currently recruiting for various roles requiring expertise in Chemistry, Physics, Radiation, Engineering and other science domains.

The available positions are for Engineering Graduates, Post Graduates and Research Associates. Few of the key posts include Project Engineer, Project Associate, Research Associate and Technical Officer. The recruitment has been announced separately for each designation with specified qualification criteria and experience requirements. The selection process will involve a written exam followed by interviews depending on the vacancy.

Eligible applicants must have the relevant educational qualifications from recognised institutes as mentioned in the notification. Work experience requirements may differ for each role. All positions offer an attractive salary package and perks as per DAE norms. The notifications published by BARC provide detailed information on vacancies, eligibility, selection process, salary, application procedure etc.

Those seeking a career in nuclear science research should apply without delay. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official BARC website to access the recruitment notification and submit online applications before the closing date of February 28, 2024. This is a unique chance for talented individuals to be part of India's nuclear program and advance their career at one of the world's top nuclear research facilities.

BARC Recruitment 2024: The Radiological Physics and Advisory Division (RP&AD) of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is conducting the Diploma in Radiological Physics (DipRP) course since 1962.

This is a post-M.Sc. programme and the duration is one year. Total allocated seats for admission to the course is (including upto 5 sponsored candidates from Government Institutions). Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply for the mentioned course online through the website www.recruit.barc.gov.in.

On admission to the course, each non-sponsored candidate is eligible to receive a stipend of ₹25,000/- (Rupees twenty-five thousand only) per month for one year.

BARC Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details:

Name of Post: Diploma in Radiological Physics (DipRP)

– Qualification: M.Sc. (Physics)

– Stipend: Rs. 25,000/-

– Age: The upper age limit as on 1st August 2024 for the General Category is 26 years

The written test will be held at 11.00 hrs. on 30/06/2024 (Sunday) at Anushaktinagar, Mumbai – 400 094. Admit Cards will be generated two weeks before the exam.

BARC Recruitment 2024 – How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their online applications with a non-refundable application processing fee of ₹500/- (Rupees Five hundred only) through online payment only. For online submission of application visit the website www.recruit.barc.gov.in

Important Links:

Official Website — Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Notification — DOWNLOAD PDF