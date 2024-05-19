back to top
Search operation launched after suspicious movement near International Border in J-K’s Kathua

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 19: Security forces have launched a massive search operation after picking up movement of three suspicious persons, believed to be terrorists, near the Border in Kathua district of Jammu and , officials said on Sunday.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) reported the movement of suspected persons in Tarnah nallah near Jangi chak in Hiranagar sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

An alert was immediately sounded in the entire area of the border police post Sanyal and reinforcements from the police, Army and BSF were rushed for a joint search and cordon operation, they said.

The searches are under way in Tarnah nallah and adjoining villages, including Rakh Sarkar Palhi and Pathwal when last reports were received, the officials said.

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Terror Attack in Shopian And Pahalgam, Promises action
