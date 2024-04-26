Knight Riders and Kings gear up for high-voltage IPL clash in Kolkata

The highly anticipated clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings is fast approaching, with fans eagerly anticipating an exciting matchup between these two heavyweight IPL sides. KKR currently sits comfortably in second position on the points table, while the Kings face an uphill battle in their quest for a playoff berth.

Both teams have announced predicted starting lineups that highlight their strengths. The Knight Riders are expected to give Phil Salt another opportunity to open the innings alongside Sunil Narine, while Venkatesh Iyer and the in-form Shreyas Iyer continue to anchor the middle order. Mitchell Starc will look to showcase the potential that convinced KKR to sign him for big money. PBKS are likely to go in with Prabhsimran Singh at the top alongside the prolific Rilee Rossouw, with captain Sam Curran aiming to lead from the front.

A look at past meetings between these teams shows the Knight Riders hold a narrow lead in their head-to-head record. Of their 32 total clashes, KKR have claimed victory on 21 occasions compared to 11 wins for PBKS. At the Eden Gardens venue of Friday's match, the Knight Riders have particularly excelled – winning 9 of 12 matches there against the Kings.

Key players on both sides will be eager to make an impact. All eyes will be on Mitchell Starc as the Australian speedster seeks to repay KKR's faith after a slow start. For PBKS, eyes are on how their new duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma perform under pressure.

Conditions in Kolkata are expected to aid batters once again. The pitch should provide good carry and bounce throughout the match. Hot and humid weather is forecast, with temperature around 36 degrees Celsius. Dew coming into play later could motivate captains to field first if they win the toss.

With both teams set to bring their best, this match has all the makings of an entertaining thriller. While one side seeks momentum, the other is fighting for survival. The stage is set for an action-packed IPL showdown in Kolkata on Friday.