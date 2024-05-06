back to top
Mumbai Indians face mountainous task against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in vital IPL clash

Mumbai Indians will have a herculean task on their hands when they take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium today. Sunrisers have found their rhythm, winning six of their ten matches so far, while Mumbai have managed only three victories and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Sunrisers will start as favorites given their stellar run in the tournament. Their batting has clicked collectively while pacers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan have tormented rival lineups. Skipper Pat Cummins has also chipped in with key wickets. Mumbai, on the other hand, are struggling for consistency. Skipper Hardik Pandya's form has been worrying and the middle order lacks spark.

is expected to be humid with no chance of rain interrupting the contest. The Wankhede track is known to assist batsmen and high scoring games are common here. However, it showed signs of slowness in the last match. Sunrisers will look to post a huge total by capitalizing on these conditions. Mumbai face an uphill task chasing and their batters will need to play out of their skin.

Key players to watch out for will be Nitish Kumar Reddy from Sunrisers and Hardik Pandya from Mumbai. Reddy has eased pressure on top order with solid knocks while Hardik would be keen to lead from the front. A winner-takes-it-all clash is on the cards between these two sides with different objectives. While Sunrisers aim to consolidate top position, Mumbai battle for survival.

