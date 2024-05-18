back to top
SportsIPL
SportsIPL

RCB take on table toppers CSK in an epic IPL clash today

By: Northlines

Date:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hope for a strong finish to their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign when they face table toppers Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster league match on Saturday. both teams have a lot at stake in this high-voltage clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have all but sealed their place in the playoffs with 14 points from 12 games and a healthy net run rate of 0.528. They will be aiming to carry forward their momentum to seal a top-two finish. On the other hand, a win for Royal Challengers is imperative to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish.

Virat Kohli's resurgence has given RCB fans a big reason to cheer after a disappointing last season. The former skipper has been in sublime touch, scoring three fifties in the last five games. He will be eager to lead from the front against CSK. For Chennai, all eyes will be on the inspiring Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he gears up for another big game. Ruturaj Gaikwad and company will also look to wrap up another win.

The forecast doesn't look promising with around 66% chance of rainfall expected during the match. History is also against RCB as CSK hold a dominant 22-10 head-to-head record. However, is a game of glorious uncertainties and you cannot underestimate the passion of fans on either side. It promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller so don't miss the action.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

