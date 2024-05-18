back to top
SportsIPLRohit Sharma's fighting knock fails to save Mumbai Indians from finishing last...
SportsIPL

Rohit Sharma’s fighting knock fails to save Mumbai Indians from finishing last in IPL 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

In their final match of the season, Mumbai Indians were hoping for some late drama to avoid finishing at the bottom of the points table. However, despite Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting, they fell short against Lucknow Super Giants and ended 2024 in 10th place.

Chasing 215, Mumbai got off to a quick start thanks to captain Rohit Sharma. He played with controlled aggression and mixed powerful strikes with well-timed rotations. His 38-ball 68, which contained three massive sixes, gave fans something to cheer for on a difficult night. Unfortunately, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals elsewhere and failed to build on their captain's start.

Earlier, Lucknow didn't get the start they wanted while batting first. KL Rahul, leading the side, looked to up the scoring rate but was unable to do so effectively in the powerplay overs. He made 55 off 41 deliveries in the end. It was Nicholas Pooran who provided the late fireworks for his team. The big-hitting West Indian smashed an explosive 29-ball 75, launching the ball to all parts of the ground during his knock. His efforts helped Lucknow post a challenging 214.

Debutant Arjun Tendulkar bowled reasonably well on his first and only appearance of the season for Mumbai. However, he was taken for runs in his second spell by Pooran. Ultimately, Mumbai suffered their eighth loss of the tournament despite Rohit's valiant knock on the final evening. It was a disappointing end to a difficult campaign as they finished bottom of the IPL 2024 table.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

