J&K | Stop Harassing People During Elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad
J&K | Stop Harassing People During Elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, May 18: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the harassment and arrest of the people should be stopped during the elections.

“Wherever I go, I find people saying that their son was picked up this morning, picked up yesterday, picked up the day before yesterday”, Azad told media persons in south 's Anantnag district.
He said “such kind of harassment should be stopped completely during the elections”.
Azad is campaigning for his party candidate Mohammad Saleem Parray who is contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat which will go to the polls on May 25.
The DPAP Chairman urged the people to vote for his party candidate Parray on the day of polling and elect him from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. (Agencies)

Establish New Battalions Of NCC In Jammu And Kashmir: DG NCC
Shah Visited Kashmir To Direct BJP, Its ‘Proxies’ On Defeating National Conference: Omar Abdullah
