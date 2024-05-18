Establish New Battalions Of NCC In Jammu And Kashmir: DG NCC

SRINAGAR, May 18: Director General National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh on Saturday emphasized the significance of smooth establishment of new NCC Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing the challenges posed by security, terrain, and weather.

Lt Gen Singh who was on a three-day visit to Srinagar from May 16, reaffirmed NCC's commitment to the youth of the nation and the future of the organization.

The highlight of his visit was the interaction with NCC cadets and officers at the NCC Group Headquarters in Gogji Bagh, Srinagar, Srinagar based Defence spokesman said in a statement here on Saturday.

During his visit, Lt Gen Singh engaged in various activities aimed at bolstering the NCC's presence and operations in the region.

Addressing the cadets, he reiterated NCC's commitment to nurturing future leaders and instilling values of discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.

He encouraged the cadets to embrace a ‘Never Give Up' attitude, fostering resilience and determination.

During his visit, Lt Gen Singh met with key stakeholders including the GOC 15 Corps and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the expansion of NCC activities and infrastructure in the region.

The establishment of an Air Squadron in Udhampur was announced, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of NCC cadets in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting with Lieutenant Governor, Lt Gen Singh discussed various matters pertaining to the expansion and enhancement of NCC operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor presented a Unit Citation to the NCC Directorate for its outstanding performance and well-organized training initiatives in the region.

Acknowledging the dedication and excellence of NCC cadets and staff, Lt Gen Singh presented awards to those who have excelled in ensuring the smooth conduct of NCC training in the Kashmir Valley.

He also released a quotes book compiled by the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, showcasing the spirit and ethos of the organization.

Lt Gen Singh's visit underscores NCC's steadfast commitment to empowering youth and fostering a culture of service and leadership.

Upon his arrival Thursday, he was warmly welcomed by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General NCC, Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh Directorate, along with Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Sena Medal Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar.



