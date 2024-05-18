back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirEstablish New Battalions Of NCC In Jammu And Kashmir: DG NCC
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Establish New Battalions Of NCC In Jammu And Kashmir: DG NCC

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 18: Director General Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh on Saturday emphasized the significance of smooth establishment of new NCC Battalions in  Jammu and , recognizing the challenges posed by security, terrain, and .

Lt Gen Singh who was on a three-day visit to Srinagar from May 16, reaffirmed NCC's commitment to the youth of the nation and the future of the organization.
The highlight of his visit was the interaction with NCC cadets and officers at the NCC Group Headquarters in Gogji Bagh, Srinagar, Srinagar based Defence spokesman said in a statement here on Saturday.
During his visit, Lt Gen Singh engaged in various activities aimed at bolstering the NCC's presence and operations in the region.
Addressing the cadets, he reiterated NCC's commitment to nurturing future leaders and instilling values of discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.
He encouraged the cadets to embrace a ‘Never Give Up' attitude, fostering resilience and determination.
During his visit, Lt Gen Singh met with key stakeholders including the GOC 15 Corps and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the expansion of NCC activities and infrastructure in the region.
The establishment of an Air Squadron in Udhampur was announced, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of NCC cadets in  Jammu and Kashmir.
In a meeting with Lieutenant Governor, Lt Gen Singh discussed various matters pertaining to the expansion and enhancement of NCC operations in the Union Territory of  Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lt Governor presented a Unit Citation to the NCC Directorate for its outstanding performance and well-organized training initiatives in the region.
Acknowledging the dedication and excellence of NCC cadets and staff, Lt Gen Singh presented awards to those who have excelled in ensuring the smooth conduct of NCC training in the Kashmir Valley.
He also released a quotes book compiled by the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir, and  , showcasing the spirit and ethos of the organization.
Lt Gen Singh's visit underscores NCC's steadfast commitment to empowering youth and fostering a culture of service and leadership.
Upon his arrival Thursday, he was warmly welcomed by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General NCC,  Jammu Kashmir, and  Ladakh Directorate, along with Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Sena Medal Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar.

Previous article
J&K | Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Lok Sabha General Elections In Kupwara
Next article
J&K | Stop Harassing People During Elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Shah Visited Kashmir To Direct BJP, Its ‘Proxies’ On Defeating National Conference: Omar Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 18: Union home minister Amit Shah visited...

J&K | Stop Harassing People During Elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 18: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman...

J&K | Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Lok Sabha General Elections In Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
J&K | Restrictions Imposed Ahead Of Lok Sabha General...

J-K: Contingency plan at Poonch in place in anticipation of shelling across LoC on polling day

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 18: Authorities in the Poonch sector of ...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DRDO Recruitment 2024 – Apply Online for Vacancies in Defence Research...

Shah Visited Kashmir To Direct BJP, Its ‘Proxies’ On Defeating National...

J&K | Stop Harassing People During Elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad