Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP’s Anurag questions Channi’s ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 6: BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Monday criticised former chief minister and Congress Working Committee Member Charanjit Singh Channi, for his alleged remarks on the recent terror attack incident in and Kashmir's Poonch and said that the latter has “lost his mind.”

Ajay Alok targeted the Congress party for the CWC member's remarks calling it their “culture.” “Charanjit Singh Channi has lost his mind. Does it suit a former Chief Minister to make such disgusting statements? Only the Congress party can do such petty over the jawans of the country. It is their culture,” Ajay Alok said while speaking to sources on Monday.

An Indian Air Force was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 5) evening.

Pointing out that the attack came amid the , former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had on Sunday alleged it was “pre-planned” and such “stuntbaazi” is done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls.

“This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them,” Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku condemned the former CM's remarks and demanded an apology to the entire country in this regard.

“Saying such things for soldiers who sacrifice themselves for the country is an insult to the armed forces, the country and the patriotism of each soldier. So, I condemn this in the strongest of terms. He should apologise to the entire country for his statement,” the former AAP legislator said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur came down heavily on Channi's remarks and questioned Congress about the terror attacks that took place during its tenure in the past. He also demanded an apology from top Congress brass including former party chief Sonia Gandhi for Channi's remarks.

“I have a question for Congress: Were the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections? On such a ridiculous statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise…They question the ability of our forces…How low will Congress stoop? Will Congress insult our Bravehearts for the sake of winning elections?” Thakur said while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the Poonch district following the attack incident. Security forces are carrying out regular checks of the vehicles passing by in the area.

The voting in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in five phases and the polling in Anantnag-Rajouri is scheduled to be held on May 7 in the third phase.

Earlier in 2019, the opposition had alleged that the BJP “used” the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by terrorists. It was also alleged that the consequent air strike at Balakot was carried out to facilitate the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections that year.

Mumbai Indians face mountainous task against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in vital IPL clash
Sunil Narine’s 80-run knock sees KKR breach 200 and beat LSG by 98 runs to go top
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

