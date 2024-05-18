Royals vs Knights: Final league battle takes centerstage in IPL 2024

The final league stage clash of the IPL 2024 season is set to be a thrilling one as Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday with a top spot in the points table at stake.

After dominating proceedings in the first half of the tournament, Royals have stumbled in recent matches to allow Kolkata to surge to the top on the back of four successive wins. However, Sanju Samson's men will be raring to finish the league stage on a high with a win that guarantees them a top two finish.

They come up against a Knight Riders squad riding high on confidence. Led admirably by Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata have turned things around in dramatic fashion winning must-win matches. And with momentum on their side, they will fancy their chances of hanging onto top spot with a victory.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date: May 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: The nail-biting clash can be viewed live on Jio Cinema app for FREE in India.

This sets the stage for an enthralling battle as two in-form sides collide with the prize of a top two finish up for grabs. While Royals search for a victory to end their slump, Knights aim to extend their dream run. An epic Sunday evening awaits fans as the highly-anticipated contest promises high drama.