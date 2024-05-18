Alia Bhatt reminisces about her cute childhood nickname thanks to Mumbai photographers

Alia reminisces about her adorable childhood nickname thanks to Mumbai photographers

Actress Alia Bhatt recently opened up about an endearing name from her past that the paparazzi in Mumbai have brought back into her present life. In a fun chat, the starlet shared how the nickname holds fond memories from her younger days.

Speaking on a popular YouTube show, Alia told hosts that photographers frequently address her with an amusing moniker. “They often call me ‘Aloo ji',” she said with a smile. “It's quite charming really, but it instantly transports me back to my early years when everyone used to call me that.”

The nickname seems to stem from Alia's childhood, when family and friends sweetly nicknamed the actress after the humble potato (‘aloo' in Hindi). Now many photographers in her hometown have adopted the same name for her as well. “It's become a recurring thing now to hear it from them too,” Alia added nostalgically.

Clearly the talented star enjoys a playful rapport with Mumbai's paparazzi corps. Alia and husband Ranbir are known to have an understanding with lensesmen, going as far as privately showing baby Raha's photos while requesting discreet coverage of their daughter. When the couple eventually shared images of little Raha publicly, they chose to do so via the photographers they have bonded with.

It's heartwarming to see Alia's “Aloo ji” moniker beautifully bridge her past and present. The charming nickname serves as a reminder of her roots while cementing her warm relationship with the media people who closely follow her journey.