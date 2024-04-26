RCB spin web around Hyderabad after Patidar, Kohli fifties

Royal Challengers Bengaluru regained momentum in their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday. Half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and captain Virat Kohli along with cameos from Cameron Green and Wanindu Hasaranga helped RCB post a strong total of 206. In response, accurate bowling from the spinners restricted Hyderabad to 171.

Patidar was in dominant form as he smashed the SRH bowlers all around the park en route to his 24-ball 50. His breathtaking hitting provided the much needed impetus to the RCB innings after they lost early wickets. At the other end, Kohli played a more sedate knock and scored his 51 off 37 deliveries. Useful contributions from Green (37 off 27) and Hasaranga (25 off 11) took RCB past the 200-run mark.

Chasing a stiff target, Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals against the spin assault. Offie Will Jacks removed opener Travis Head early while left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh did the major damage with figures of 3/12 in two overs. Leggie Karn Sharma and tweaker Hasaranga also chipped in with a couple of wickets each as Hyderabad collapsed to 171 despite Shahbaz Ahmed's fighting 40.

The win takes RCB within touching distance of the top four. They will be pleased with the all-round contributions from Patidar, Green and the spinners led by Singh. Hyderabad's unbeaten streak at home came to an end in what was a clinical bowling performance from Faf du Plessis' team.