Irfan Pathan questions MS Dhoni’s low batting position for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni's batting position raises questions for Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned Chennai Super Kings' decision to send MS Dhoni so low down the batting order in their previous match. Dhoni, who has been in brilliant form this season, came out to bat at number 9 against Punjab Kings, registering a first-ball duck.

Speaking about the matter, Pathan stated that having a big-match player of Dhoni's calibre batting so late in the innings does not serve the team well. With over a century of runs already this season at a strike rate of over 200, Dhoni has been one of Chennai's best performers with the bat. However, sending him out to face just a few deliveries at the death does not maximize his talents, according to Pathan.

The former cricketer emphasized that Dhoni should take responsibility as a senior pro and guide the middle order by batting for at least 4-5 overs. This would allow him time to getsettles and capitalize on his free-flowing strokeplay. Leaving him until the backend does not play to his strengths and can scupper Chennai's chances of posting a match-winning total on difficult pitches.

Pathan further highlighted how other batsmen such as Sameer Rizvi were padded up in the 15th over itself, questioning the logicbehind Dhoni's late entrance. He believes someone needs to counsel Dhoni about batting higher up to better utilize his skills and lead the team from the front in key moments.

Chennai will hope to address this concern quickly as the league phase drawsto a close. With the playoffs spots still up for grabs, they cannot afford many more missteps with selection and strategy. Dhoni's invaluable experience makes him a vital cog for the side, sotapping into that expertise for longer spells may hold the key to future success.