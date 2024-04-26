back to top
Google expands Gemini AI chatbot compatibility to Android 10 and 11

In a move that will allow millions more Android users to access its AI chatbot, Google has announced that Gemini (previously known as Bard) is now compatible with Android versions 10 and 11. Until recently, the conversational AI tool was only available on Android 12 and newer operating systems.

The updated APK file for Gemini reportedly functions without issues on devices running Android 10 and 11. This expands the potential audience significantly, as many Android phones in use are still on the older software. While the official Google support page has yet to be changed, real- tests by users confirm Gemini is smoothly integrating with the lower Android versions.

As a refresher, Android 10 launched in 2019 and Android 11 followed shortly after in 2020. Both remain widely used despite newer operating system updates being available. By widening Gemini's compatibility, Google aims to bring its feature-rich chatbot to a vast install base.

Powered by cutting-edge AI, Gemini offers natural language conversations on a diverse range of topics. It aims to be helpful, harmless, and honest in responses. The expanded reach on Android should boost engagement with this digital assistant prototype.

It's worth noting Gemini still requires a minimum of 4GB RAM to run acceptably. Performance may vary somewhat on less powerful hardware. But the broader availability no doubt pleases Google in its competition with other chatbots on the market.

