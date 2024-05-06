Comedian Paritosh Tripathi Responds to Karan Johar’s Criticism of His Show’s Mimicry: “We’ll Exercise More Caution Moving Forward”

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi reacts to filmmaker Karan Johar calling out his Madness Machaenge co-star Kettan Singh for mimicking him in an unflattering manner.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's expression of dismay at comedian Kettan Singh's mimicry act in a promo of Madness Machayenge: Duniya Ko Hasayenge has caused a frenzy among the cast. Now, comedian Paritosh Tripathi has come forward to defend his co-star, saying they all respect Karan a lot.

Paritosh reacts to the row

“None of the comedians on the show mean to offend or hurt anyone. That is never the intention behind what we do. We just want to make people laugh, and use our comic skills to do that,” Paritosh tells us.

The actor, writer, host and stand-up comedian adds, “In fact, Kettan is such a big fan of Karan sir. When someone does mimicry of someone, it shows how that person admires the other person… It shows how they notice every detail, emotion and action of the person. With the show, we don't want to offend anyone or want people to get the perception that we are hurting others.”

Getting a whiff of the stir caused by Karan's social media post slamming the act, Paritosh clarifies, “The intention is never to hurt anyone. In fact, we want to do the opposite. We all are from the same field, and have such huge respect for our seniors and icons. The acts are done with good heart. We are usually cautious that they don't hurt anyone. But now, going forward we will be extra cautious about it to ensure no one feels bad because of us”.

Here, he picks an example to explain his point, saying, “I roast people on the show in front of them, and they know from where it all is coming from. We maintain a boundary, and never cross that line. That being said, the whole team just wants Karan to know that we didn't want to offend him. It was done in a light manner.”

What happened

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share his anger upon seeing Kettan's imitation of him in the promo for the comedy show Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge. While Karan didn't explicitly mention the channel or the comedian's name, he criticised the act, dubbing it as done in a “poor taste”. When Kettan apologised for the act, it confirmed which show he was talking about.

Karan wrote, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste… I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!”

Kettan is sorry

Reacting to Karan's remarks, Kettan issued a heartfelt apology. In an interview with Times Now, Kettan said, “I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him”.