Naomi Campbell Stuns in Custom Manish Malhotra Beaded Saree at Wedding, Desi...
Life Style

Naomi Campbell Stuns in Custom Manish Malhotra Beaded Saree at Wedding, Desi Fans Declare It ‘Iconic’: See All the Pictures Inside

By: Northlines

Date:

Naomi Campbell attended Umar Kamani's wedding dressed in a lavender saree by Manish Malhotra. Desi fans are calling the moment iconic. See inside.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was one of the celebrities who attended billionaire Umar Kamani and his now-wife, model Nada Adelle's wedding in the French Riviera. Naomi showed up in style to the Pretty Little Thing founder's glamorous marriage celebrations. Her sartorial choices for slaying the wedding guest look included two beauteous ensembles – a shimmery peach-toned custom gown by Nicolas Jebran and a Manish Malhotra custom beaded saree. The supermodel's saree look garnered compliments from her desi fans, who called the sartorial moment ‘iconic'. Keep scrolling to check out what Naomi wore.

Naomi Campbell arrived at the luxurious Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France alongside several other celebrities to attend Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle's wedding. She took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding and captioned the post, “#Mr&MrsKamani, thank you for a DIVINE WEEKEND OF LOVE.” The photos show Naomi dressed in an absolutely gorgeous ombré, feathered pallu saree. The drape is by Manish Malhotra, who also shared Naomi's pictures on the gram with the caption, “Summer Romance with Lavender…custom made Beaded Saree beautiful on Iconic @naomi…special moments at the French Riviera with #naomicampbell.”

The pre-draped Manish Malhotra lavender saree features a pleated front, a floor-grazing hem length, a beaded belt cinched on the waistline, and an attached see-through pallu adorned with gota work, sequin embellishments and white-and-lavender hued feather adornments. The pallu formed a floor-sweeping train on the back, giving Naomi's saree an ethereal touch.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi Responds to Karan Johar's Criticism of His Show's Mimicry: "We'll Exercise More Caution Moving Forward"
"Halle Berry Joins Senators in Confronting Stigma, Advocating for Women's Care Funding: 'I'm in Menopause'"
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

