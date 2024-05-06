Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 6: The Special Investigation Team probing the case against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in connection with the alleged abduction and illegal confining of a woman carried out a spot inspection at his residence at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on Monday.



In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summoned his lawyer, Gopal, for the spot inspection.

Two days ago, the SIT had inspected the MLA's house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is facing two cases. One pertains to the molestation of the cook in which Revanna's son Prajwal is also an accused.

The second one is an abduction case registered on May 2. The victim's son charged that Revanna's aide Sathish Babanna took his mother on a bike on April 29 and put her in an illegal confinement after videos surfaced showing Prajwal allegedly tied and raped her.



The woman has been rescued. The police team is going around the places where she was allegedly sexually brutalised.

Many explicit videos and photographs of several women have surfaced who were allegedly raped, molested and filmed by Prajwal.



The SIT took the two complainants to various locations where the rape and molestation took place.



Meanwhile, Revanna's lawyer Gopal alleged that the SIT team did not let him inside the JD(S) leader's Basavanagudi house.



He charged that he was given notice for the spot inspection but the SIT did not allow him inside.



“I am not allowed inside though I should have been present there. Illegal things are going on. I am not against spot inspection. When the SIT served me a notice to be present here, why I was kept outside? Did I say that I will not cooperate?” Gopal sought to know.

Stating that a list of seized items has to be provided, he wondered whom the SIT will hand it over to.



“Shouldn't you (SIT) provide it to the person authorised for spot inspection? The SIT is doing it in a one-sided manner. They are doing it keeping the process away from my glare,” the lawyer said.



Meanwhile, security personnel are on the alert at the Kempegowda International Airport anticipating the arrival of Prajwal from abroad. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against him.



A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.