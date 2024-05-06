Affordable and Convenient Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Under Rs. 1000

When charging a smartphone wirelessly on the go, keeping things simple and budget-friendly is ideal. Enter the Amazon Basics Wireless Power Bank – a basic yet handy magnetic power bank priced under Rs. 1000.

The white power bank comes in plain packaging along with a USB cable for charging. At just 130 grams and 10cm in size, it fits comfortably in pockets. The wide magnetic wireless charging area effortlessly sticks to compatible phones like newer iPhones. Four LEDs display the charge level while a button turns it on/off.

Though basic in looks, this power bank packs versatility. Its 5000mAh capacity provides over one full charge to most phones. Both wireless charging up to 15W as well as 20W wired charging via USB-C are supported. Impressively, it can wirelessly charge a device while also charging via cable or recharging itself. The magnetic attachment securely holds iPhones in place during wireless top-ups too.

While wireless charging speeds fall short of claims, steady power is delivered. Wired charging maintains around 20W speeds though. Where this bank truly excels is convenience. Its compact design allows comfortable phone use while wirelessly charging. The magnetic backing efficiently charges iPhones on-the-move too.

Offering affordable dual wired/wireless functionality, magnetic phone attachment, and compact portability – the Amazon Basics power bank is a handy and value-for-money option. Though not the fastest, steady wireless power makes it ideal as a portable companion for iPhone owners especially.