Apple unveils major accessibility updates coming to iPhones and iPads later this year

Apple Announces Major Accessibility Enhancements Coming To iPhone And iPad This Year

Tech giant Apple is all set to enhance the accessibility experience of its iOS devices later this year with the introduction of groundbreaking new features like Eye Tracking, Music Haptics and more. These AI and machine learning powered capabilities will provide users with physical disabilities enhanced control and navigation on iPhone and iPad.

Eye Tracking, powered by on-device intelligence, will enable navigation through the interface simply by using eye movement. The front camera will facilitate quick setup and calibration for this new ability. Music Haptics offers a tactile way of experiencing music through rhythmic patterns via the Taptic Engine. Meanwhile, Vocal Shortcuts assigns custom commands to Siri forcomplex multi-step actions in a more simplified manner.

Vehicle Motion Cues and Atypical Speech are also in the works. The former detects when a user is in a moving vehicle and subtly alerts to minimise motion sickness, while the latter improves speech recognition for diverse needs. All these features are designed to provide greater access and independence through innovative assistive technologies optimized for iOS devices.