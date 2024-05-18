9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Gurugram, May 18: Nine people, including six women, were burnt alive and more than 15 were badly burnt after a moving bus full of devotees caught fire near Tauru in the wee hours on Saturday on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.



The injured are being treated in a hospital.



According to the police, the incident occurred near Tauru on KMP around 2 am. About 60 people were traveling on the bus. All of them are relatives and residents of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and were returning after visiting Mathura-Vrindavan when the moving bus caught fire.

Seeing the flames in the moving bus, the local people informed the police and fire brigade. A local resident said that after seeing the bus on fire, they called out to the driver and asked him to stop, but the bus did not stop. Then chased the bus on a motorcycle and informed the driver, but by then the fire had spread considerably.



After getting information the police and fire brigade team reached the spot. The fire was brought under control, but by then, eight people were burnt alive. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

“Total nine people, including six women and three men were killed in the accident. 15 others were injured and are being treated in the hospital. All the injured are stable. The cause behind the fire is not known yet and a probe is underway,” said inspector Jitendra Kumar, SHO of Sadar Tauru police station.