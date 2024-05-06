Google Pixel 8A – Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Upcoming Budget Phone

Google is expected to announce their next budget A-series smartphone – the Pixel 8A – in the coming weeks. As one of the most anticipated launches, here's a closer look at the key specs and features we can expect.

Powered by Tensor G3

Just like the flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel 8A will be powered by Google's latest in-house Tensor G3 chipset. This ensures top-tier performance at a fraction of the cost. With the powerful processor under the hood, the Pixel 8A will deliver lightning fast speeds for everyday tasks as well as graphics-intensive mobile gaming.

All-Day Battery Life

To keep the phone running throughout the day on a single charge, the Pixel 8A is rumored to pack a sizable 4,500mAh battery. Even better, it will support both wired and wireless charging for convenience. With various battery saving modes, Google claims the battery can potentially last over 72 hours on a single charge when needed.

Pro-Grade Cameras

The dual rear camera system will include a 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the front camera gets an upgrade to 13MP. Leveraging Tensor's imaging prowess, photographs are expected to exhibit impressive details and low-light performance. Additionally, 4K video recording is supported on both front and back cameras.

Fresh Color Options

Google is adding some new vibrant color options for the Pixel 8A, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay and Mint. These fashionable hues coupled with the compact form factor will make it a style statement. Customers will also get to personalize their device with colour-matched official cases.

Affordable Price Point

With all these flagship-level specs, the Pixel 8A is rumored to start at a very affordable ₹45,000 price point in India. Considering Google's reputation for lavish launch offers, interested buyers can likely get it for less during initial sales periods. For performance that challenges the big boys at a mid-ranger cost, the Pixel 8A is one of the most anticipated phones of 2024.