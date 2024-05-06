OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI May Launch Search Engine to Rival Google

OpenAI's AI Assistant May Soon Take on Google in Web Search

Reports indicate that the artificial intelligence company OpenAI is preparing to launch their own web search product powered by their conversational model ChatGPT. The company recently registered the domain name “search.chatgpt.com” and obtained a security certificate, signaling that a public debut may be imminent.

ChatGPT has gained widespread attention as an AI system capable of holding natural conversations. OpenAI's new search engine is speculated to combine ChatGPT's strengths with the functionality of a traditional search engine. Users would be able to ask questions and receive responses incorporating both web search results and summaries generated by the AI.

This could provide a more comprehensive understanding compared to typical search engines that just list website links. The ChatGPT search engine is rumored to launch as early as May 9th, with several industry insiders pointing to an unveiling in the coming week.

If launched, it would represent OpenAI's first major consumer product and attempt to compete directly with Google, the dominant player in web search for many years. Operating a search engine also creates an opportunity for OpenAI to generate revenue from advertisements alongside results.

It remains to be seen exactly how the interface for ChatGPT search might work across devices. On desktop, search results and AI summaries could appear side by side, while on mobile they may be sequential. observers are watching closely to see if OpenAI can gain traction in the search market and what new experiences their AI may deliver to users.